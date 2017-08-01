Jim Parsons Hails ‘Young Sheldon’ Star As ‘In Control’ Kid

VIDEO: Young Sheldon – First Look

 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jim Parsons, who plays quirky genius Sheldon Cooper on the CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” can draw many distinctions between himself and young Iain Armitage, who plays his character as a child on CBS’ new spin-off, “Young Sheldon.”

Parsons finds Iain much more “in control as a human being” and more mature than he was at age 9.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: (L-R) Actors Zoe Perry, Iain Armitage, and executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons of 'Young Sheldon' speak onstage during the CBS portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Iain Armitage and executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons of ‘Young Sheldon’ (credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Hearing Parsons during a TV critics conference on Tuesday, Iain thanked him but graciously replied, “I don’t think so.”

Laughing, Parsons noted that Iain hadn’t known him back then. They have much more in common these days, insisted Parsons, than they ever would have had when he was a youngster.

Parsons as adult Sheldon narrates “Young Sheldon,” which premieres Sept. 25. He continues on “The Big Bang Theory,” beginning Season 11.

