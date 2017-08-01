Katy Perry Is Giving Away Concert Tickets To Boys & Girls Club Volunteers

"I'm a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets." - Katy Perry August 1, 2017 4:41 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry is partnering with Global Citizen to support Boys & Girls Club of America.

Now, the singer has given others an incentive to be part of the change. Through the partnership, fans that sign up to give supplies to the organization will be entered into a contest to win a pair of general admission tickets to Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour. KatyCats that actually volunteer their time at a Boys or Girls club are entered to win VIP tickets to the tour, and a meet-and-greet with the star.

“I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets,” Perry said in a statement. “I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.”

Perry’s Witness Tour will reach the Bay Area on November 14th at the SAP Center in San Jose.

