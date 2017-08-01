Kesha Announces Fall Tour Date In San Francisco



By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Kesha has announced her first major tour since 2013.

The 21 date run kicks off on September 26 in Birmingham, Alabama and will make its way to the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 31st. One day before Kesha’s tour ends at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour,” said Kesha. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

Check out her full tour itinerary below:

9/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

9/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

9/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/9 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium



Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.



