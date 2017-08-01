Kushner: Trump Campaign Was Too Dysfunctional To Collude

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law says the Trump campaign couldn’t have colluded with Russia because the team was too dysfunctional and disorganized to coordinate with a foreign government.

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, made the comment Monday during a closed-door session with congressional interns.

A Democratic congressional aide says Kushner was responding to a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

ForeignPolicy.com first reported Kushner’s remarks. The aide was knowledgeable of the meeting and confirmed the accuracy of the comments.

Last week, Kushner met privately at the Capitol with members of the Senate and House intelligence committees.

He acknowledged four meetings with Russians during and after Trump’s victorious White House bid and insisted that he had “nothing to hide.”

