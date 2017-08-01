San Francisco SOMA Bleach Attack Leaves Victim Blinded

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering serious injuries to her eyes after an attacker poured bleach on her face as she sat on a sidewalk on San Francisco’s South Of Market neighborhood, authorities said.
San Francisco police investigators said a 57-year-old woman was sitting on the sidewalk in the first block of Mason Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the attack occurred.
She was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries including a loss of vision.
Police have not release a description of the suspect, describing him only as a man between 20 and 25 years old, and have not specified any motive for the attack.
No arrest has been reported.