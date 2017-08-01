Search Crews Look For Victim In Water At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

August 1, 2017 10:52 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Search crews with the San Francisco Fire Department were unable to locate a victim reported to be in the water at Ocean Beach Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The victim was reported to be near the beach’s stairwell 4, fire officials said on social media at about 7:35 p.m.

Hours later, fire officials said the victim hadn’t been located and that search crews with the fire department had been released from the scene.

U.S. Coast Guard crews, however, will continue the search Tuesday night with air operations and cutter, fire officials said.

