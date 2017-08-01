Surveillance Video Of Novato Costco Jewelry Robbery Released

NOVATO (KPIX 5) — Police in the North Bay are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them track down three suspects in a Novato Costco smash-and-grab robbery.

Novato police released the video from inside the Costco Monday night. The clip shows how quickly the suspects in a jewelry smash-and-grab robbery made off with their loot.

The clip shows three men in hoodies quickly entering the Costco store just after the 10 a.m. opening Sunday morning.

If you look closely, you can see they are wearing surgical masks to hide their faces.

The thieves make their way back to the jewelry department and use a hammer to smash the glass.

While one of them runs off, the other two stay behind to clean out one of the display cases.

They run then away with at least one bag of jewelry and watches, according to a witness.

Novato police say they are still trying to find out whether this smash-and-grab in Novato is related to two similar incidents at a Costco store in Danville back in May.

Danville police made one arrest after an employee tackled one of the masked burglars.

Police are also keeping their eye out for the getaway car. a black Chevy Sonic with paper dealer license plates.