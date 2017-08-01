Tears For Fears Announce Rescheduled San Jose Tour Date

VIDEO: Tears for Fears Working on New Album

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Tuesday, Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears announced the rescheduled date of their postponed SAP Center – San Jose show for Sunday, September 17th. Additionally, dates in Southern California has also been rescheduled.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears For Fears cancelled their July 24th concert with Hall & Oates in San Jose due to a family emergency. The band took to Facebook to make the announcement, which read “We are pleased to announce that last week’s postponed California dates have now been rescheduled. All original tickets will be honored for these rescheduled dates (fans who are not able to attend the new dates are eligible for refunds at point of purchase).”

Daryl Hall And John Oates retweeted AEG’s announcement through Twitter:

