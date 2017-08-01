Teen Jumps Out Of Plane’s Emergency Exit Onto SFO Tarmac

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) – A teenage passenger on a flight that landed at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday left the plane through an emergency exit and has been detained, according to authorities.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel confirmed that at around 2:30 p.m. a 17-year-old male U.S. citizen on Copa Airlines flight 208 from Panama City that had landed at the airport left the aircraft through the overwing emergency exit door, jumping down to the tarmac.

The plane was waiting to taxi to its arrival gate when the teen opened the emergency exit and jumped out of the plane.

He was detained by a member of a construction crew on the tarmac and was later taken into police custody.

The flight continued to taxi to its gate and all the other passengers were offloaded there.

The teen was not injured during the incident and his actions did impacted arriving flights at the airport.

There was no word immediate as to why the teen left the plane.

According to SFO, Customs and Border Protection is handling the investigation into the incident.