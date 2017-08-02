Dump Truck Spills Gravel In Crash, Closing Eastbound Hwy 4 In Antioch

August 2, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Antioch, Dump truck, Highway 4

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound state Highway 4 in Antioch have been closed Wednesday night after a collision caused a dump truck to spill its load of gravel on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 9:04 p.m. on the highway’s eastbound lanes just east of Lone Tree Way, CHP officials said. The collision reportedly caused the truck to fall on its side.

A Sig-alert has been issued and eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto A Street, according to the CHP.

A Hazmat team with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch