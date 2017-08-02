Dump Truck Spills Gravel In Crash, Closing Eastbound Hwy 4 In Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — All lanes of eastbound state Highway 4 in Antioch have been closed Wednesday night after a collision caused a dump truck to spill its load of gravel on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported at 9:04 p.m. on the highway’s eastbound lanes just east of Lone Tree Way, CHP officials said. The collision reportedly caused the truck to fall on its side.
A Sig-alert has been issued and eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto A Street, according to the CHP.
A Hazmat team with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding.
There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.
