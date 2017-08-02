Engineers Can Change the World: Innovation Portal

(SPONSOR CONTENT) – High school students develop solutions to real-world problems through the engineering design process.

Developed by the nation’s leading STEM educators, the Innovation Portal is a free, open, and secure tool for all K-16 students, teachers, and project mentors that enables students to showcase their original design work and share it with mentors, universities, and businesses.

Chevron and KPIX have teamed up to champion STEM education.
For more information, visit cbssf.com/stem or www.chevronstemzone.com

