Lady Gaga Delivers Hits and LGBTQ Support at ‘Joanne’ Tour Kick-Off

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga kicked off her Joanne World Tour in Vancouver, Canada Tuesday night, August 1.

The pop icon didn’t just play her new stuff, as promised, she played a 22-song set full of hits. The theatrical performance included short films, complicated staging, pyrotechnics, lighting masterpieces and some pretty epic bodysuits.

Gaga performed “Dancin’ In Circles” live for the first time, along with fire, dancing and a tribute to the LGBTQ Community. The singer has been a vocal supporter of the distinction. One fan posted saying, Lady Gaga: A true LGBTQ+ icon. Always showing love for the queer community — on and off the stage! #JoanneWorldTour.”

Gaga’s Joanne World Tour arrives in the Bay Area on Sunday, August 13th at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Lady Gaga: A true LGBTQ+ icon. Always showing love for the queer community – on and off the stage! #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/70e9hWHRQ7 — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 2, 2017

Now THIS is how you start the final song! #JOANNEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/3GPalKQtTG — JWT Updates (@JoanneWorldTour) August 2, 2017

Congratulations @LadyGaga on the opening night of your #JoanneWorldTour! The hashtag trended on Twitter worldwide throughout the show! pic.twitter.com/2om1aPHv6b — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 2, 2017

This is literally me when Scheiße came on at the #JoanneWorldTour THAT HAD ME SHOOK pic.twitter.com/erFqbkdfGd — Lady Gaga (@MonstersSpain) August 2, 2017

BLOODY MARY SHE PLAYED THE WHOLE SONG #JOANNEWORLDTOUR @LADYGAGA BLOODY MARYYYY pic.twitter.com/p1KDSbu4fb — We Adore Gaga (@WedoreGaga) August 2, 2017

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.