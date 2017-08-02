Project Lead The Way: Inspiring and Supporting Student Engineers

August 2, 2017 3:00 AM
(SPONSOR CONTENT) – Project Lead The Way students at Bakersfield High not only start imagining the possibilities, they start to create them.

Since today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce, many of Chevron’s investments in education are focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). That’s why we partner with Project Lead The Way, a leading provider of STEM programs to middle and high school students in the United States, to engage students in a hands-on engineering class at Bakersfield High School.

