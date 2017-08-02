San Jose Arts Studio Owner Arrested For Restroom Hidden Camera

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The owner of an arts studio in San Jose has been arrested and charged with setting up a hidden camera in the restroom and recording children.

Detectives with the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force showed up to The Enlightenment Studio on the 400 block of Toyon Ave. Monday after police received information about the alleged recording device.

The device was found hidden in the restroom and contained at least one image of a child under the age of 10, police said.

The owner of the studio, 34-year-old San Jose resident El Verde Nguyen, was arrested on a felony attempt to manufacture child pornography, and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge for the hidden camera. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Enlightenment Studio’s website Wednesday re-routed to a letter by Anhthu Huynh-Bui on behalf of the business to parents of children who attended classes at the studio.

“We were contacted by San Jose Police Department regarding activity (ies) that happened on the premises of the studio. Based on these allegations, the San Jose Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine whether any crimes have been committed,” the letter said.

“We regret to inform you that the studio will be closed temporarily throughout the duration of the investigation,” the letter said. “The studio is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the judicial process moves forward. The safety of our students is our priority.”

