Techbridge: Aileen’s Story

(SPONSOR CONTENT) – Techbridge excites and encourages girls to pursue learning in technology, science and engineering. They make circuits, design buildings, work with mentors, and much more through Techbridge’s extracurricular programs and family resources. Chevron sponsors Techbridge because we believe that the girls who learn STEM today will be the pioneers whose innovations will help us all tomorrow.

Techbridge is engineering a revolution for girls to change the world through science, technology, and engineering. Watch Aileen’s inspiring story.

Sponsor a girl like Aileen to discover science, technology and engineering through Techbridge for as little as $25/month at www.techbridgegirls.org/donate

Techbridge is an award-winning national nonprofit that is engineering a revolution for girls to change the world through science, technology, and engineering. We aim to increase the number of girls pursuing STEM careers, specifically targeting girls from underserved communities and underrepresented ethnic groups.

Our renowned after-school programs target girls in grades 4-12 from low-income communities. We engage girls in a year of scientific discovery and prepare them for making big decisions that shape their careers through a girl-friendly environment, hands-on activities, role models, family events, and field trips to local employers. Beyond introducing girls to technical skills, we build character traits like perseverance and grit, and introduce girls to an array of STEM careers. We also partner with teachers and train them to better engage girls in their classrooms.

Our strong attention to regular evaluation has produced evidence our methods work: Based on a longitudinal study, girls who participate in Techbridge graduate at higher rates with higher GPAs, score better on state exams, and are twice as likely as the national average to choose STEM majors in college.

Techbridge relies on contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations to deliver our programs at no charge to girls from low-income communities.

Chevron and KPIX have teamed up to champion STEM education.

For more information, visit cbssf.com/stem or www.chevronstemzone.com

Sponsored Content | © 2017 CBS Local Digital Media Group. All rights reserved.