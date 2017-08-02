Tesla 2Q Loss Widens, But Results Beat Forecasts

BREAKING: Fire Burns In Oakland Hills | WATCH LIVE: Chopper 5 Over Fire

August 2, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Elon Musk, Tesla, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Motors

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc.’s net loss widened to $336 million in the second quarter as it opened new stores and prepared for the launch of its new lower-cost Model 3 sedan.

Revenue more than doubled to $2.8 billion, thanks to a big increase in Tesla’s energy generation and storage business. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $2.5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Tesla’s adjusted loss, of $1.33 per share, also beat Wall Street’s forecast of a $1.88 per share loss.

Tesla delivered 22,026 Model S and Model X vehicles in the second quarter. That was down from 25,051 in the first quarter. Tesla blamed a shortfall in batteries for the slowdown.

But investor attention is focused on the Model 3, which was delivered to its first 30 customers last week.

