7 Injured When Vehicles Crash Into Watsonville Piñata Store

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured, including four children, Wednesday afternoon when a three-vehicle collision resulted in two of those vehicles crashing into a Watsonville piñata store, according to police.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision near Freedom Boulevard and Laurel Street, police said.

There, officers found that a three-vehicle collision had just occurred. Two of the involved vehicles came to rest inside Marquez Brothers Piñatas, located in the 1200 block of Freedom Boulevard.

Four children and two adults inside the store suffered injuries, according to police.

All of the children were flown to trauma centers with injuries not considered life-threatening. One of the adults was also taken to a trauma center also with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The other person inside the store who was injured and a driver from one of the involved vehicles were both treated and released at the scene.

The building sustained structural damage and building officials with the city have red-tagged the premises, police said.

Investigators believe a speeding vehicle may have caused the collision.

A 16-year-old driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving without a license as well as reckless driving causing injuries. He was booked into juvenile hall, according to police.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.