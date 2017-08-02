Watch ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer with Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, More

VIDEO: Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Get Up Off That Thing — Apple Music
By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is the viral sensation that just won’t quit: The Apple spin-off series just got another trailer and it features another raft of A-listers. Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Ariana Grande and more feature in the high-spirited teaser, soundtracked to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.”
Corden also recruited Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, John Cena, Billy Eichner, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Tyrese, Ludacris, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Noah Cyrus and others.
Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner appear in the trailer, as do basketball icons like Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James. The show debuts August 8th.
