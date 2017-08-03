49ers QB Hoyer Recalls Tom Brady’s Beer Chugging Moment

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) – Tom Brady turned 40-years-old today, and like everything else the Patriots quarterback does, his milestone birthday became a national story.

And why not? The Serra High School graduate is getting better with age. He won his fifth career Super Bowl in February – a stunning 25-point comeback against the Falcons.

Brady is set to begin his 18th season in the NFL, and some of his former teammates are honoring the quarterback by telling some of their favorite Brady tales.

Current 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer served as Brady’s backup for three seasons (2009-2011) in New England and remembers a snowy night on the road in Buffalo.

“We couldn’t fly back home and the whole team went out to dinner,” Hoyer said after practice today at 49ers headquarters.

The Patriots went 5-1 against the Bills when Hoyer was on the roster, so naturally some of the Patriots players were celebrating with some beers.

“Someone said ‘Brady can chug a beer.’ He said, ‘No, No, No.’”

But Brady’s teammates wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“We egged him on – literally you couldn’t pour the beer out of the glass faster than how fast he chugged it,” Hoyer said. “He slams on the table, puts his hands over his head and the whole place erupts.”

Brady will never have to buy a beer in the Boston area again, but Patriots fans might want to think twice before reaching for their wallet the next time they spot him in the local tavern.

“It was really cool to see him be one of the guys,” Hoyer said of the team bonding moment. “Because I think that’s what he craves the most.”