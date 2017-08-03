Air District Backs Paris Climate Agreement Despite Trump’s Rejection

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District isn’t backing down in the fight against climate change.
On Wednesday, the agency’s Board of Directors voted in favor of supporting efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s rejection of that deal.
Agency spokesperson Aaron Richardson said the movement involves a coalition of mayors, governors, college and university leaders working alongside businesses and investors to address climate change.
“We have some provisions in the plan that would address ways we would get lower emissions, increase carpooling, public transportation, lower emissions from single-occupancy drivers who are one of the major sources of greenhouse gases in the Bay Area,” Richardson said.
The district is the first air quality agency in the nation to formally declare its intention to join these efforts.