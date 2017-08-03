‘Cosmic Jazz’ Big Band Visits San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Though their leader may have left this earthly plane almost a quarter of a century ago, the Sun Ra Arkestra continues to spread its namesake’s unique gospel of experimental big-band jazz, theatrical stage performance and his pioneering vision of “Afrofuturism.” Born Herman “Sonny” Blount in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1914, he took to music at a young age, studying classical piano before moving to Chicago while still in his teens.

Blount would tour playing piano as a sideman by the time he reached his 20s, eventually working with blues singer Wynonie Harris and as Fletcher Henderson’s pianist and arranger before reinventing himself in the late 1940s. Taking on the name Sun Ra and claiming he had traveled from Saturn to spread a message of peace through music, the pianist would found his Space Trio and start writing songs that moved beyond Ra’s roots in swing, stride piano and bebop towards a new sound.

During the ’50s, Ra was joined by two of his most important disciples — tenor saxophonist John Gilmore and alto saxophonist Marshall Allen — and rechristened his growing ensemble the Arkestra as they explored a style of collective improvisation that make the pianist a pioneer of both free jazz and the early adoption of electronic keyboards. He also began releasing his music via his own label Saturn Records and, by the end of the decade, the band had adopted it’s trademark Egyptian-meets-science-fiction stage costumes that only added to the sprawling group’s mystique.

In the years that followed, Sun Ra and his Arkestra built themselves a global following with it’s ecstatic, exploratory sound and otherworldly live performances. The group moved to New York City and live there communally, finding an audience among beat poets and early fans of psychedelia during the ’60s with an extended residency at Slug’s Saloon. The group would later relocate to Philadelphia, where the Arkestra kept its home base for much of its existence.

Touring and recording prolifically through the ’70s, Sun Ra and company refined their mix of traditional swing (Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson standards had long been part of the group’s repertoire) with out there improv, theatrics, dance and African percussion. The musician also branched out into film, co-writing the script for the apocalyptic Afrofuturist science fiction film Space is the Place that was shot in San Francisco and Oakland in 1972 and released two years later. Destined to become a cult classic, the surreal movie features protagonist Ra facing off against the evil Overseer in a card game to decide the future of the black race.

By the ’80s and into the early ’90s, the group remained a popular touring attraction and jazz festival performer, delivering its unique spectacle to a new generation of fans. Even after Ra’s passing in 1993, the Arkestra remained a vital ensemble under the leadership of saxophonist and frequent featured soloist John Gilmore, though he would die two years later.

Since then, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen (a member of the Arkestra for nearly 60 years) has served as the group’s musical director and guiding light to continue to preserve Sun Ra’s remarkable musical legacy. The group returns to San Francisco for the first time since 2013, playing a highly anticipated four-night run at the SFJAZZ Center’s Miner Auditorium as part of the center’s Summer Sessions series.

Sun Ra Arkestra

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 3-6, 7:30 p.m. $25-$65

SFJAZZ Center