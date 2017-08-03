Pit Bull Terrier Dies After Escaping Brentwood Kennel

BRENTWOOD (KPIX 5) — A pit bull terrier named Henny was placed at the Derty Dog Retreat and Fitness kennel in Brentwood on Saturday.

The dog hopped a fence and escaped. She was hit by a car and killed. Now, the owners are accusing the dog hotel of not doing enough or taking responsibility.

They’ve been vocal on social media and now the business is getting threats.

Kennel owner Colt Ross said, “Just like to start out by saying, to Jake, wherever you are…so sorry about what happened…”

Ross said in a Facebook Live post that the dog had been placed there for long-term boarding but apparently didn’t stay long.

“Four hours after she got there she jumped the fence on the south side of our property and ran down Lone Tree,” Ross said.

Henny’s owners Jake Popeyus and Jessica Campbell began searching for their dog to no avail.

The next morning Henny was found dead, having been hit by a car about 500 yards up the street from the kennel.

Ross says his southern fence is 6 feet high, but the thin wire looks to be less than 5.

And in his post he appears to say this was a natural occurrence.

“She jumped a fence because she’s a dog and dogs jump. I have my own dogs that can jump 8 foot fences.”

We couldn’t reach the dog’s owners, but they left furious posts on Facebook denouncing the kennel for lack of effort in the search.

They say they had to ask the police to help them get their boarding fees back.

Now, the kennel says it will raise its fences but that may not be enough for Henny’s owners. They have reportedly already hired an attorney.

This is not the first escape from the kennel. In 2016, another dog reportedly got away and was injured when it jumped off a roadway overpass.