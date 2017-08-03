‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges

August 3, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: 42nd Street, Battery, Drug Charge, Indecent Assault, Musical, Tom Wopat, Waltham District Court
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Actor Tom Wopat attends the 56th annual Drama Desk awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 23, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Drama Desk Awards)
Tom Wopat (credit: Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn’t listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of “42nd Street” at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance’s opening night is Thursday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch