Fire Crews Battle Oakland House Fire

August 3, 2017 5:37 PM
Smoke plume from Oakland house fire (CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of a fire burning a vacant Victorian home on the 1700 block of 19th Street Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire shortly after 5 p.m.

The two and a half story home was fully involved with heavy flames on the second floor.

The front stairs of the house have already collapsed, according to officials.

Just before 5:30 p.m., firefighters said crews were going on the defensive to try and prevent the fire from spreading.

By around 6 p.m., video from Chopper 5 showed that the flames were less visible and fire crews appeared to be the upper hand on the fire.

While there was still fairly heavy smoke rising from the structure, the fire did not appear to have spread to neighboring homes.

  1. Al Alameda says:
    August 3, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    1728 19th

