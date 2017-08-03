Pilot Dies In Small Plane Crash Near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pilot of a small aircraft that crashed into the backyard of a home in Rio Linda has died, according to Sacramento authorities.
The aircraft reportedly went down around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the area of 28th Street, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
Initially, it was reported that one patient was being treated at the scene and their condition was unknown.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the pilot was killed in the crash shortly after 4 p.m.
No fire was sparked by the crash.