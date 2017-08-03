Man Shot In SF Haight-Ashbury Expected To Survive

August 3, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Haight Ashbury, SFPD, Shooting
Haight St. Shooting Scene
Police investigate a shooting scene at the McDonalds restaurant on Haight St. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in front of a McDonalds restaurant at Stanyan and Haight streets, police said.

The male victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrest has been made yet and the shooting remains under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch