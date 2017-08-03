Man Shot In SF Haight-Ashbury Expected To Survive

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in front of a McDonalds restaurant at Stanyan and Haight streets, police said.
The male victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.
No arrest has been made yet and the shooting remains under investigation.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed