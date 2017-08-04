2 Suspects Sought In Fremont Assault, Theft Of ‘Yeezy’ Shoes

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are looking for two men suspected of stealing a pair of “Yeezy” shoes and a phone in a Craigslist transaction that went wrong earlier this week.

The seller met with the two suspects on Monday in the 47000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard.

One of the suspects put the shoes made in collaboration with superstar rapper Kanye West in a silver BMW without paying. When confronted, he punched the seller and took his phone. The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital.

The first suspect is described as an Asian man in his 20s with orange hair and a medium build. He had a medium build and was wearing a black shirt with black and blue shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 30s wearing a blue hat with a multi-color button-up shirt with black shoes.

West has worked with both Nike and Adidas to design and produce limited-edition sneakers that have come to command prices in the thousands of dollars for a single pair.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.

