Angels Rally With 4 Runs in Seventh to Stun A’s

ANAHEIM (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels took advantage of three consecutive walks in the seventh inning to score four runs in a comeback 8-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics Friday night.

It was the Angels’ fourth consecutive win and sixth in their last eight games. It pulled them back to 55-55 and left them two games back in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

Jesse Chavez (6-10) made his first relief appearance since being moved back to the bullpen to earn the win. Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer and Khris Davis doubled in two more for the A’s but Oakland could not hold a 6-2 lead.

Reliever Daniel Coulombe (2-2) started the seventh and walked all three batters he faced. Blake Treinen took over but the Angels tied it on a two-run single from pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena.

Yunel Escobar’s bounced to third base but Chapman bobbled the exchange on what was ruled an infield hit as the go-ahead run scored. Mike Trout added an RBI single for the inning’s final run.

Cliff Pennington singled in two runs in the sixth to pull the Angels within two.

The Angels have scored at least five runs in their last seven games.

Jharel Cotton allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five-plus innings for Oakland.

The Angels’ Troy Scribner gave up only two hits in four-plus innings but walked five and allowed five runs (two earned) in his first major-league start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: Currently have five players on the disabled list, matching their season-low.

UP NEXT

A’s: Right-hander Paul Blackburn (2-1, 3.05) is scheduled to make his seventh career start and first against the Angels on Saturday. He got the win in his last start against the Giants despite giving up a career-high five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed