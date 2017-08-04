Man Attacked, Struck With Metal Object At Bay Fair BART

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – BART police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Thursday at the BART Bay Fair Station in San Leandro.
Police said a man was sitting inside a train car at 7:31 p.m. when another man hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.
CRIME ON BART:
• BART Warns Riders About Spike In Cell-Phone Thefts
• Richmond Mayor Critical Of BART Security After Teens Assault Man
• Victim In BART Mob Attack Calls For Release Of Surveillance Video
• Sex Assaults, Robberies In BART System On The Rise
• BART Tries To Tackle Crime With An Understaffed Police Force
The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the train and running out of the station, police said.
The victim and witnesses told police the attack was unprovoked.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The suspect, described as a black man in his late 30s, 6 feet tall, with a muscular build and wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and black shoes, was not located.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.