Bumgarner Pitches Strong 7 But Diamondbacks Edge Giants 2-1

August 4, 2017 10:24 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt had three hits to help rookie Anthony Banda earn his first career win and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night to continue the franchise’s best start in nearly 15 years.

David Peralta doubled and reached twice to help the Diamondbacks (63-46) beat Madison Bumgarner and the Giants in the first match-up between the NL West rivals since early April.

Diamondbacks v. Giants

Brandon Belt is helped by head trainer Dave Groeschner (right) and manager Bruce Bochy after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Diamondbacks. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

One day after hitting a career-high three home runs at Wrigley Field, Goldschmidt mixed in some speed with his power at AT&T Park in San Francisco. He reached on an infield single in the second, tripled in the fourth to drive in A.J. Pollock and tacked on an RBI single off the wall in left in the sixth.

