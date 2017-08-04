Carport Fire Destroys More Than A Dozen Vehicles In Campbell

CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) – More than a dozen vehicles were destroyed when a fire broke out at a carport next to an apartment complex in Campbell early Friday morning.

Santa Clara County firefighters were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Dover Way around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found 16 vehicles burned.

The fire prompted the evacuation of residents of the apartment complex.

Neighbors said they were woken up by the sound of tires popping and rushed to the scene.

“We run outside, I call 911 and he runs to wake up our neighbor, whose fence is directly behind the carport. Next thing we know, it’s totally engulfed,” said Jenni Avery, who lives nearby. “My husband and our neighbor Steve are out there with the garden hoses, trying to keep it from coming onto our property.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could destroy the residences. Crews remained on scene through the 6:00 a.m. hour to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.