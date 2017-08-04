‘Despacito’ Top YouTube’s Most Viewed Video At Over 3 Billion

Be a KCBS Guest At The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion! Enter here for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, August 17-20 at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, courtesy of KCBS!

Ask An Expert: How To Keep Your Pet Cool This SummerWhile heat and San Francisco summers don't go hand-in-hand, a few minutes' drive north, south or east of the city can find a very different climate with significantly higher temperatures. As you peel off layers of clothing to adjust your own comfort levels, remember that our furry friends need assistance to cool down as temperatures heat up.