Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews former Vice President Al Gore’s sequel to his 2006 environmental documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power”
AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER (NOT RATED) 98 min
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Directors: Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Appearances by: Al Gore, George W. Bush, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin
About The Movie:
A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant – as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.
Source: inconvenientsequel.tumblr.com
Movies To See Right Now: Dunkirk, The Big Sick and Wonder Woman