Monsoonal Weather Front Triggers Bay Area Light Show

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A monsoonal weather front spun into Northern California from Arizona and Southern California early Friday, bringing with it spectacular thunder and lightning strikes in the Bay Area and a rarely seen ‘heat burst’ at midnight in Vacaville.

Along with the unsettled weather, a thick layer of uncharacteristically humid air settled over an area spanning from San Jose to Santa Rosa. Forecasters said at 5 a.m. the humidity in San Francisco was at 88 percent.

Those levels were expected to drop during the day but returned to the 80-90 percent levels by early Saturday morning.

The storm front which brought deadly flash flooding to Arizona and summer showers to Los Angeles, ignited the skies early Friday with lightning in the Bay Area, particularly in the East Bay. Concord and Discovery Bay residents were treated to several minutes of lightning bursts.

Raining in Discovery Bay with thunder + lightning for past 20-30 minutes pic.twitter.com/CxrfcqadYV — Dylan Kruse (@dylan_kruse) August 4, 2017

The National Weather Service in Sacramento also reported that the system triggered a rarely seen ‘heat burst’ that spiked the temperatures in Vacaville at 95 degrees at midnight.

A rare event called a heat burst appears to have caused temperatures to shoot to 95 at midnight in #Vacaville. https://t.co/VZg352z31U #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iJwuECLl86 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 4, 2017

A heavy fog bank was also rolling through the Golden Gate Bridge Friday morning, cooling temperatures at the beaches and in some coastal neighborhoods in San Francisco. Temperatures in the Bay Area on Friday will range from 60s at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach to 90s in Livermore.