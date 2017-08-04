NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Glasses

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Anticipation for Aug. 21st solar eclipse continued to mount Friday, but NASA issued a warning to skygazers about companies that may be selling glasses that are not safe to use to view the event.

The space agency is recommending eclipse watchers only using glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been printed by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

NASA warned that buying eclipse glasses from Amazon does not ensure their safety.

“Make sure to check your eclipse glasses and viewers to verify that they have the correct ISO designation and were manufactured by one of the four companies recognized by NASA as legitimate,” the agency noted.

The space agency also issued the following additional tips:

1. Don’t reuse old glasses. Unsafe after 3 years

2. If lenses are scratched, don’t use

3. If lenses are wrinkled, not safe for viewing the eclipse

4. U.S. manufacturers are recommended

It’s unsafe to look at the sun for any amount of time as it can possibly be dangerous and lead to permanent damage. You should wear your glasses through the majority of the event, only taking them off when the moon completely blocks the sun.

The eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:05 a.m. and be complete by 10:18 a.m. In the Bay Area, the eclipse will be at 80 percent and span the same time frame.