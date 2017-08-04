Steph Curry Silences Doubters With His Links Skills

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — There’s no denying Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s abilities from long-range on the a basketball court, but who knew just how good his short game was on the golf links.

Curry displayed those skills Thursday during the opening round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. He fired a respectable 4-over-par 74, picking up birdies on a pair of Par-5s and saving par with numerous long putts.

While making the cut after Friday’s second round is likely out of reach, Curry is living out one of his childhood fantasies as a sponsor exemption player in the field and turning the table on many doubters who posted on social media.

Curry’s outspoken wife, Ayesha, took to twitter late Thursday to defend the two-time NBA MVP.

“Word of the day! A person should never be subjected to being just one thing! #noceilings live your dreams! Believe in YOURSELF, always,” she tweeted to the legion of Steph doubters.

Some Steph haters eating crow today… pic.twitter.com/wO3KdlreHJ — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) August 3, 2017

Steph might break 90

Probably not https://t.co/4F1STPZ8hx — zach (@Zach3Jones) August 3, 2017

Steph Curry won't break 80 today on the @WebDotComTour. Zero chance. — Mark Harris (@TweetsByHarris) August 3, 2017

NBA star Kenny Bazemore also came to Steph’s defense.

As did Curry himself.

@notthefakeSVP I hope you're trying to move the line in Vegas re:Steph. Take the over and BIG. No chance in hell he breaks 76. Love the show — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) August 1, 2017

Curry, who finished 3rd last month at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, tees off in the second round at 11:15 a.m. PDT on Friday.