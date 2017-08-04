2 Suspects Arrested In Oakland For Fatal Stabbing In Chicago

August 4, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Murder suspect, Stabbing

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man have been taken into custody in Oakland, a Chicago police spokesman said Friday.

Murder Suspects Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren. (Chicago PD photos via CBS Chicago)

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were both detained by the U.S. Marshals Service. No other details were immediately released.

A manhunt had been underway since first-degree murder warrants were issued for the two men shortly after the body of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found on July 27 riddled with stab wounds in the 10th floor Chicago apartment where Lathem lived.

Police said earlier on Friday that Lathem had sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in a crime that he called the “biggest mistake of my life,” raising concern among investigators that he might kill himself.

Warren had arrived in the United States three days before the death of Cornell-Duranleau and was seen in surveillance video leaving the building with Lathem that day.

