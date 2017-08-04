Man Killed In Pot Farm Shootout With Yuba Co. Deputies From Gilroy

OREGON HOUSE, Yuba County (CBS SF) – A man who was died after exchanging gunfire with two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning in a remote Northern California town has been identified as Anthony Sanchez of Gilroy.

At the time of his death, Sanchez, 33, had two active warrants out of Gilroy and was suspected of robbery and disturbing the peace, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanchez was a convicted felon who had served time in state prison for crimes including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and possession of stolen property, sheriff’s officials said.

Sanchez was working and living as a caretaker at a marijuana garden in the town of Oregon House.

On Tuesday morning, deputies arrived at the property, located in the 900 block of Marysville Road, after learning that a man there was armed with a gun.

After seeing the responding deputies, Sanchez allegedly ran on foot and deputies pursued him. Deputies followed him into a trailer home, where Sanchez surprised them and shot at them, according to sheriff’s officials.

The two deputies, who were wounded, returned fire. They were then removed from the scene and taken to a hospital.

After a standoff, SWAT team members entered the home and found that Sanchez had died from his injuries.

The injured deputies, one a 14-year veteran and another a 10-year veteran with the department, underwent surgery and remain hospitalized and are listed in fair condition as of Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s department.

An autopsy on the suspect completed Thursday morning determined that Sanchez died from multiple gunshot wounds, which came from the two injured deputies, according to sheriff’s officials.

