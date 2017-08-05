Pedestrian Killed, Struck By 2 Vehicles On River Road In Sonoma County

August 5, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Fatal accident, Fatal collision, Forestville

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — River Road in Forestville in Sonoma County reopened in the wake of a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Two different vehicles hit a pedestrian early Saturday morning, according to the CHP. The incident was first reported at 4:22 a.m. at River and Martinelli roads.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

River Road was closed in both directions but is now open.

