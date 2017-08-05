Canines Hang Ten At World Dog Surfing Championship In Pacifica

PACIFICA (KPIX) — Some talented dogs were hanging ten, make that twenty, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica Saturday.
The second annual World Dog Surfing Championship brought together the top dog surfers and their humans.
Dogs were matched according to their weight, and there were categories for tandem surfing – human/dog, and dog/dog.
Life jackets and vests were required.
In addition to surfing the waves dogs competed in Frisbee catching and ball fetching, in the water, of course.
The free event included a canine fashion contest, dog adoptions and even a wellness fair.
Proceeds went to several animal, environmental and surfing non-profits.
This event was organized by TasteTV. For more information, go to surfdogchampionships.com.
