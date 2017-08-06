SF Police Seek Attempted-Robbery Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Victims At BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two victims were pepper-sprayed by a juvenile suspect Saturday night at a BART station in San Francisco, police said.
According to BART police, witnesses reported that at 8:48 p.m. a female juvenile tried to rob a female victim on the Daly City-bound BART train.
The suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim and a male companion before fleeing from the Embarcadero station, police said.
The suspect was described as a black juvenile female, wearing a pink shirt and denim shorts. She was with a group of about 10 other juveniles, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the suspects in the area. The victims were not injured, police said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed