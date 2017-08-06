SF Police Seek Attempted-Robbery Suspect Who Pepper-Sprayed Victims At BART Station

August 6, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, BART, Crime, Pepper Spray Incident

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two victims were pepper-sprayed by a juvenile suspect Saturday night at a BART station in San Francisco, police said.

According to BART police, witnesses reported that at 8:48 p.m. a female juvenile tried to rob a female victim on the Daly City-bound BART train.

The suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim and a male companion before fleeing from the Embarcadero station, police said.

The suspect was described as a black juvenile female, wearing a pink shirt and denim shorts. She was with a group of about 10 other juveniles, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the suspects in the area. The victims were not injured, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch