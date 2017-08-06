Farewell For Now: Hamilton Cast Takes Final Bow In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The curtain closed for the final time on Hamilton’s run at the Orpheum Theatre.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Roughly 370,000 people experienced Hamilton in San Francisco and it has definitely made its mark on the City.

Saturday night the actors took their bows for the last time in 2017. The show is scheduled to be back in 2019, but that was little consolation for fans.

“I’m going to miss these guys so much. It has been so exciting having them here in San Francisco,” says Brianna Body. “I really feel it has re-energized theater in San Francisco.”

The feeling is mutual for the cast.

“We’ve been very well recieved by San Francisco and to be leaving after such a successful run, it’s kinda sad,” said Ruben Carbajal, who plays John Laurens.

The story of the rise and fall of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has delighted audiences everywhere.

“This didn’t raise the bar. It set a bar. It set a new precedent for everything. It’s completely changed the game,” says actor Michael Luwoye, who plays Hamilton. “Even though it’s talking about history and historical figures, people can relate to it in a way they can see themselves in it.”

From the first day it opened up at the Orpheum Theatre last March, until Saturday night’s final curtain call, the show has dazzled and done so in front of a packed house.

The tickets were hard to come by, with the best seats going for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Fans say Hamilton’s hip-hop style libretto changed the way people think about musical theater.

“I’m sad because I would come back if I had the opportunity, I would come back in a heartbeat,” says Marcus Alexis.

For those of who didn’t see the show during its run in 2017, there will be another chance. Producers of the show announced earlier this week that Hamilton is coming back to the Bay Area in 2019.

But for now, the production is packing up and heading south to Los Angeles. Hamilton opens there in just a matter of days.