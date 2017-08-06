Hayward Police Shoot At Suspect Driving Toward Them During Arrest Attempt

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police shot at, but did not hit, a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and fired a gun at the vehicle’s owner Saturday evening, police said.

At 5:10 p.m., a Hayward man exited his home in the 2700 block of Gamble Court to find another man stealing his truck. The suspect drove away with the truck and the victim followed him in another vehicle, police said.

While following the suspect, the victim called 911 to report the theft. That’s when the suspect allegedly fired a gun at him, police said.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect fleeing the area in the truck. The suspect then crashed into several vehicles, resulting in one minor injury to a motorist, police said.

According to police, at one point the suspect allegedly drove toward officers. That’s when one officer fired at the suspect but did not hit him.

The suspect fled on foot but was soon located and taken into custody, police said.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed