Man Arrested After Attempted Robbery, Assault At Lafayette BART Station

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A man attempted to take a suitcase from a BART passenger and then assaulted him on the Lafayette BART station platform Sunday morning, according to BART police.

BART police said in a statement that a suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of narcotics along with drug paraphernalia. Police said the robbery suspect was also found with rock cocaine and a crack pipe.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.

According to BART police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. When the victim attempted to stop the suspect from taking his luggage, the suspect punched him in the face.

At this point, police said, a brief fight ensued and other passengers stepped in to break it up and stop the suspect from taking the suitcase.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries during the fracas and was treated at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.