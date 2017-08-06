Toy Fidget Spinners Catching Fire Sparks Federal Investigation

SAN FRANCISO (KPIX) — This year’s hottest toy may be a little too hot. Federal investigators are looking at reports of fidget spinners catching fire.

The plastic on 12-year-old Lilly Perrins’s fidget spinner looks bubbled — an indication of just how hot it got.

She says she dropped it after seeing sparks. When her mom Allison came to help, she says the room filled with smoke.

“When I touched it, it burnt my hands, it was too hot,” says the little girl. “I could not hold it.’

Her $10 dollar fidget spinner has a blue-tooth speaker that plays music, but no other identifying manufacturer information.

But it’s not the only one that got too hot to handle.

Kimberly Allums son’s fidget spinner caught fire. It wasn’t smoking, it was in flames.

The Alabama mom says her son’s bluetooth fidget spinner burst into flames while being charged, scorching the carpet.

“And he just started screaming,” says Allums. “I was downstairs and all I heard was ‘fire..fire’”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating at least three cases of fidget spinners overheating or catching fire.

They advise consumers to stay with these products while they charge, and never charge them while asleep.

“My finger was black,” said Lilly.

Lilly’s spinner had just finished charging when she says it started smoking.

“She’s still scared of it,” says her mom. She is concerned for other kids playing with this year’s hottest toy

“If I wasn’t home, that’s scary. That really scares me a lot.” Her fidget spinner was purchased at a flea market which says it’s investigating.

Consumer watchdog groups recommend parents only purchase fidget spinners from licensed sellers and always check them for loose or broken parts.