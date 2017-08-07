Arrests Made In San Francisco Twin Peaks Slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Arrests have been made in the slaying of a well known 71-year-old film location scout who was shot on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks last month, authorities announced Monday.

Police have said witnesses saw two people, a male and a female, approach Ed French at the popular viewpoint around 7:50 a.m. on July 16.

The witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot before the two suspects ran to a vehicle and drove away from the scene.

French appeared to have been robbed of a camera in the shooting, police said.

He was found unconscious on the ground by a jogger in the area, and then a passing police patrol car came to his aid and called for an ambulance.

However, he was pronounced dead at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The suspects were previously described as a black man believed to be 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black female 17 or 18 years old who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

They were seen driving a dark gray Honda Accord with rear-end damage.

The identities of the arrested suspects have not yet been released.

