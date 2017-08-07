‘Smiling Face Bandit’ Sought In San Francisco Wells Fargo Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal investigators released a series of photos Monday of a serial bank robbery suspect they have named the “Smiling Face Bandit’ who has robbed several San Francisco Wells Fargo banks.

According to the FBI, the suspect has robbed six separate Wells Fargo locations in the city between May 20th and August 5th.

Investigators said that each robbery was committed by handing the bank teller a note demanding money. The suspect also has threatened tellers in four of the six robberies, claiming he was carrying a weapon.

The FBI announced a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of this bank robber.

He is described as being white and standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He has been known to wear dark or black sunglasses, a baseball cap or hat, and, on at least two instances, he wore a hair-piece or wig.

Anyone with information concerning this case was urged to contact the nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov