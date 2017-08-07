Woman Allegedly Kidnapped By Man In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Oakland, CHP officials said Monday night.
Erica Jones, described as a black woman in her mid to late 20s, was allegedly taken against her will by 32-year-old Ronald Armor.
Armor was allegedly last seen driving 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 5RDZ344.
Armor may also be armed with a gun, according to the CHP.
Anyone who spots Jones, Armor or his vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.
