Woman Allegedly Kidnapped By Man In Oakland

August 7, 2017 11:13 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Oakland, CHP officials said Monday night.

Erica Jones, described as a black woman in her mid to late 20s, was allegedly taken against her will by 32-year-old Ronald Armor.

Armor was allegedly last seen driving 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 5RDZ344.

Armor may also be armed with a gun, according to the CHP.

Anyone who spots Jones, Armor or his vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.

