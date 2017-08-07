Police Identify Man Wanted In Connection With Belmont Fatal Shooting

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police have identified an East Bay man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Belmont over the weekend.

Jovhon Alexander Stewart, 27, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting, which occurred Saturday at about 5 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue, police said.

At the scene, responding officers found several people outside and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments, according to police.

The victim, later identified as DeJohn Jones of Union City, was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A no bail arrest warrant has been issued for Stewart, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have released a photograph of Stewart in hopes that the public can help locate him. Police said Stewart might have changed his hairstyle to short dreadlocks since the photo was taken.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 290-6224.

