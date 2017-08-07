Manhunt For Gunman Who Robbed Larkspur Boutique

LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — A man robbed a clothing store in Larkspur at gunpoint and escaped with cash Sunday afternoon, Central Marin Police Authority officials said.
Police responded around 4:50 p.m. to the Lindisima Marin store at 190 Bon Air Center, Central Marin Police Authority spokeswoman Margo Rohrbacher said.
The robber initially simulated that he was armed and the store employee hesitated giving him money. He then pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the employee and fled with cash, Rohrbacher said.
The suspect ran to the rear of the Bon Air Shopping Center, and police and Marin County sheriff’s deputies searched the area.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s who is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing dirty baggy jeans, a dirty maroon shirt, square sunglasses and a gray or navy baseball cap, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (415) 927-5150.
